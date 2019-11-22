|
|
Carol Dalenberg
Mansfield - Carol Dalenberg passed away November 21, 2019 after a valiant fight with dementia.
Carol was born on December 6, 1933 in Cudahy, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of five children born to Clarice (Johanson) and Russel Dalenberg. She spent the first years of her life on a farm in rural Wisconsin until her parents moved to the Richland County area. Upon graduating from Ontario H.S., Carol moved to Cleveland and enrolled into nursing school eventually obtaining a degree specializing in Psychiatric Nursing at St Luke's Hospital.
Carol's life was very full and varied. She had many exciting stories about Cleveland and the famous, and infamous people she had met. Visiting her in Cleveland was always great fun too. Whether she took you to Severence Hall for a concert, or traveled by Rapid Transit to the Terminal Tower, took a walk through the West 25th St. Market, or visited the Jewish Delis on Cedar Rd., it was great adventure. Carol was also a huge Browns fan and held season tickets near the fifty-yard line. But one of Carol's favorite places was her cabin up at the lake, which she used profusely during the summer months and into the fall. During Browns away games, she would have a small black and white grainy screen TV with rabbit ears that she would loudly address if the cardiac kids were losing. If you happened to be there while the game was on, people would ask you 'Whatever is wrong with Carol? What is she upset about?' It was always best to reply that the boat had developed a leak, rather than try to explain she was trying to coax a win from the Browns.
Carol enjoyed traveling, and in her youth, she went to Jamaica, Puerto Rica, Bermuda, the Florida Keys, and Miami numerous times. In later years she traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Western United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada. Carol loved her brothers and her sister very much, and by extension, their spouses. However, she adored all her numerous nieces and nephews and they adored her back. She also had a special affinity for small children and babies and upon her retirement and return to Mansfield, she volunteered at St. Peter's day care facility.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother Clarice, her father Russell, her brother Clarence and his spouse Elizabeth, brother Erwin and his spouse Margaret, nephews Charles and David, sister Dorothy Eilenfeld and her spouse William, and brother Earl. She is survived by 14 nieces and nephews and their children, and she will be greatly missed by them all.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Monday from 4-7pm. A funeral service will then be held 7:00pm with Fr. Austin Ammanniti officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019