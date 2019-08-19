|
|
Carol J. Pryor
Ontario - Carol J. Pryor, 81, of Ontario, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ontario Pointe. Born June 19, 1938 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Elmer and Doris (Eberhart) Meyers.
A homemaker, Carol enjoyed bowling especially with her mom, camping in Shiloh and crocheting.
She is survived by her children, Debora Lewis and Randy (Ann) Totman; her grandchildren, Kevin (Amy), Richard (Heidi), Melissa (Andy), Michael (Tonya), Michelle, Tabitha, Jimmy (Brandy), Heather (Josh) and Becky (Joe); 41 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; her brother, Bill Meyers; and a very special sister-in-law, Lela Mae.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Pryor on June 26, 2015; and a sister, Donna Tilton.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 South Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery at a later date.
Family and friends are welcome to send flowers to the funeral home at 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Carol J. Pryor.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 19, 2019