Carol L. (Robnolte) Cornell
Mansfield - A Celebration of Life for Carol Robnolte Cornell will be Saturday June 1st at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 48 Church Street Bellville, OH 44813. Come visit with family and friends from 10:00 until 11:30. At 11:30 we will remember Carol's life well lived, sing her favorite worship songs and commune together. Everyone is invited to lunch in the fellowship hall after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bellville, Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019