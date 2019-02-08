|
Carol L. Miller
Lexington - Carol L. Miller, 85, of Lexington, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Ohio Health Medical Center, in Mansfield. Carol was born March 11, 1933 in Romulus, Michigan to V. John and Beatrice {Moore} Jackson. Carol married Earl W. Miller on January 17, 1953. Earl passed away in 2012.
She was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Carol was an avid quilter, and gifted many quilts to friends and family. Above all else, she always put her family first.
Carol will be deeply missed by her daughters Vickie West (Jim) of Mansfield, Cindy Haskins (Robert "Teck") of Morganton, North Carolina and Jean (Gary) Hall of Rhome, Texas; grandchildren, Tracy (Robert) Southworth, Randall (Tanya) Miller, R. Cuyler Haskins; great-grandduaghters Hannah Curren, Grace Miller, Charlee Miller, and Delaney Miller; sisters Elsie (Marvin) McIntosh, and Sandra (Dennis) Festerling; and special niece Marval Holbrook.
In addition to her husband Earl, Carol was preceded in death by her granddaughter Lori Miller.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:00 pm, at Oak Grove Memorial Park, 4108 State Route 42S Lexington, Ohio 44904, with Reverend Jim Randas officiating. Entombment will follow. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019