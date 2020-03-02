|
|
Carol M. Shisler
Butler - Carol M. Shisler, age 66, of Butler passed away Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Christmas day, December 25, 1953 in Mansfield, to the late Urlin and Elsie (McPherson) Hollar. She was graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1972.
On August 6, 1976 she married James Shisler with whom she made her home in Butler and raised their two daughters.
Carol worked at Therm-O-Disc, San-Dar, Smith Hardware and McDonalds. Always working with people, Carol made friends easily, and genuinely liked helping people.
She was an excellent seamstress, making clothing for her girls, and enjoyed quilting blankets. Always very busy and energetic, Carol liked baking and her family enjoyed all kinds of goodies from her kitchen. A friend of nature, she liked taking walks, riding her bike and gardening. In the quiet times she liked sitting down with a good book or working crossword puzzles.
Surviving is her husband of 43 years, James Shisler of Butler, daughters Peggy Shisler of Butler and Marie Shisler of Bellville; brothers Bernard (Sharon) Hollar and Ken Hollar all of Bellville; sisters Irene (Fritz) Ammons of Bellville, Janice Jarvis of Homer, and Betty Weekley of Mt. Vernon. Also surviving are her in-laws Glen Shisler of Mansfield, Donna Schroeder of Bellville, Dale (Jackie) Shisler of Cardington, Anna Costello of Butler and Terry (Julie) Shisler of Amity, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Deborah Hollar, brother John Hollar, a sister-in-law Becky Kilgore and several aunts and uncles.
Friends may call Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-8 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 am. Pastor Ken Kinley will speak and burial will follow in Bunkerhill Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Pathways Hospice at the funeral home.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020