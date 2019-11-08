Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Westerville - Carol Sue Flockerzie, 71, formerly of Bellville, passed away unexpectedly at home, Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The daughter of Levi and Olive (Larrik) Ekleberry, Carol was born September 4, 1948 and graduated from Loudonville High School. She later graduated from Riverside Methodist Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. For over 40 years, Carol worked for Mansfield General Hospital.

She loved her children and grandchildren, and could often be found at the baseball field cheering them on.

She is survived by her daughter Heather (Craig) Kirker of Worthington and son David (Courtney) Flockerzie of Grove City; grandchildren Caden, Caleb, and Rhyan Kirker and Kinley, Korie, and Kennidy Flockerzie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Max (Nancy) Flockerzie, Gale "Whitey" (Renee) Flockerzie, Barb Schaefer, Jeanette (Bud) Sprague, and Becky Milligan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dale Flockerzie; and sister Patricia Manson.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1 pm in Bellville Cemetery. Pastor Patrick Bailey will officiate.

The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Carol's family and online condolences to them may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
