Carol Sue Wenning, RN
- - Carol Sue Wenning, RN, 72, formerly of Columbus died June 10, 2019 at the Memorial Gables in Marysville after an extended battle with cancer.
She was born September 13, 1946 in Mansfield, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Walter) Wenning.
She attended North Central Technical College and received her degree in nursing in 1978. Her long career included 21 years as a pediatric nurse at Children's Hospital in Columbus, and more than ten years in pediatric home health care. Pediatric nursing was her passion, and she continued working until she was diagnosed with cancer. She was a member of the Richwood Church of Christ.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Wenning of Fairborn; Pamela (Kevin) Wenning - Earp, and her nephew, Stephen Earp, all of Milford Center; her god-daughter Mary Michelle Pack and her grand-niece Madeline of Lucas; and her brother Paul F. Wenning of Columbus; three aunts, Beverly Swanger, Peggy Estep, and Joanne Milliron, all of Shelby; many cousins; many long-time friends including Kathy Nyros of Fern Park Florida, and Linda Durst of Columbus
Calling hours will be held Thursday June 13, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Richwood Church of Christ, 29063 Sivey Road, Richwood, Ohio 43344. Funeral services will take place on Friday June 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church, Pastor Craig Bradds will officiate, followed by internment in the Mansfield Cemetery, at 2:00 pm on Friday.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Memorial Gifts may be made to Memorial Gables and or the Richwood Church of Christ Children's Ministry.
Published in the News Journal on June 12, 2019