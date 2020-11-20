Carolyn Alyce "Lynn" Neumann
Mansfield - True leadership is servanthood. It puts the interests of others at the center of your decisions. Combined with a fervent desire to serve the Lord - and let His light be seen through her life - Lynn Neumann personified Christian service.
Lynn Neumann went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. She was 87.
Born Carolyn Alyce Ehrman February 9, 1933 in Leesville to Kenmore and Placida (Fetter) Ehrman, she graduated from Jefferson Rural High School in 1951.
Lynn continued her education at Mansfield Business College, Heidelberg University and finished at Kent State University. She began her 35-year teaching career teaching young children with positions as director and teacher of the early education programs at the Galion Community Center, followed by being the director and teacher at the private ABC Preschool. Lynn loved little children and would share that the secret to working with young children was to simply love them and have a sense of humor. She also enjoyed giving piano lessons.
Another passion for Lynn was leading Bible studies. She led studies at Village Care Nursing Home for 35 years and ten years at Galion Community Hospital. But she treasured leading Bible studies with her grandchildren - they were the joy of her life!
Lynn loved getting together with family and friends, and had a competitive spirit as they played games together. She had a great sense of humor. Lynn enjoyed walking, reading, interior decorating and playing the piano. She was a wonderful cook - her orange jello salad, cookies, and chocolate cheesecake were favorites - who never prepared a simple meal, every occasion was an amazing spread. She managed the Quarry Ridge Bed and Breakfast on Middletown Road for six years and delighted in meeting many interesting people.
At the age of 30, she was born again. She attended the Bucyrus Christian and Missionary Alliance Church where she taught Sunday school, served as a deaconess and sang in the choir. Later she was instrumental in forming the Galion Alliance church and served there for many years. After moving to Mansfield, she attended Mansfield Baptist Temple where she and her husband worked in the Overcomers class.
Lynn treasured Romans 1:16, "For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth - to the Jews first and also to the Greek."
Remembered as a prayer warrior, Lynn was a kind woman whose life radiated the light of Christ.
Lynn is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard L. Neumann, her parents and her two brothers, Hubert and Gordon Ehrman. She is survived by her two sons Barry (Diana) Neumann and Dr. Cory (Andrea) Neumann and her six grandchildren Yuri, Kassie (James) Liu, Sasha, Alexi, Landon and LeeAnn.
Her memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Pastor Rob Kurtz will preside. Friends may call the hour before the service. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. A livestream of the memorial service will be available on the funeral home Facebook location page: https://www.facebook.com/LexAveSFH
Contributions in her memory to Mansfield Baptist Temple may be made at the funeral home.
Share a message of support with the Neumann family - and watch her tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com