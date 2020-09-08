Carolyn H. Hambly
Mansfield - Carolyn H. Hambly, 79, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home. She was born September 20, 1940, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Frank and Margaret (Palmer) Knoll.
On August 29, 1959, she married the love of her life Thomas "Tom" F. Hambly and they created a wonderful life together. She retired from Sprint and was named "Operator of the Month" several times and once received the "Operator of the Year" distinction. Carolyn was always busy and made many crochet blankets for family and friends. She was a whiz at solving crossword puzzles. A wordsmith, Carolyn enjoyed writing and won several contests for her poetry throughout her lifetime. In addition to writing poetry, she enjoyed writing about and sharing stories of her childhood.
Carolyn was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and had a special place in her heart for dogs. She enjoyed finding and collecting various elephants, some of them huge over the years. She had an unrivaled sweet tooth and made the best buckeyes, many varieties of cookies and awesome no bake cookies.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tom Hambly; five children, Susan Hawkins, Mary (Patrick) Beech, Thomas (Jenny) Hambly Jr., Tim Hambly (Diana Castle) and Carolyn (James) Keisser; eleven grandchildren, Marguerite, Michael, Rachel, Christina, Catherine, Joshua, Alexzandria, Jessica, Parker, Alec and Connor; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank Knoll.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Hambly; brother, John Knoll; and sister, Norma Poshywak.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with additional visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m.
