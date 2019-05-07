|
Carolyn James Norris
- - Carolyn James Norris was born on September 27, 1946. She passed away on May 1, 2019 at 8:00 am. at The Cleveland Clinic. She suffered complications from congestive heart failure. Carolyn was born in Pocatello, Idaho to James and Dorothy Ginns. And raised in Ogden, Utah until her late teens, she then moved to Mansfield, Ohio. There she met her Husband of 52 years Bobbie Norris they blossomed and raised a family. She is survived by her husband, and seven children. Robert Norris, Cheri Norris, Bridgette Vance and son in-law Randall Vance, Jason Norris and daughter in-law Melanie Norris, Robin Norris, David Norris, and Daniel Norris! She had 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Other family include, sisters Claudette Jefferson and brother-in law Lionel Jefferson and sister Betty Atkinson and brother in- law Mingo Atkinson of Mesa, Arizona, and her brother Gregory Ginns and sister in-law Johnetta Ginns. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and mother in-law Annabelle Norris and father in-law George Norris, Sr., and her brother Brent Ginns. Carolyn was a dedicated baptized Jehovah's Witness for 43 years! She loved to minister about her faith! She loved her family unconditionally, and she was loved by many! She will be sorely missed! We look forward to seeing her again in paradise, when the words of our Lord Jesus Christ are fulfilled at John 5:28, 29. "Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice 29 and come out,"! Carolyn had unwavering faith in all of Gods promises!
Her services will be held at 4 pm Saturday May 11th at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. 1780 Middle Bellville Rd. A dinner location will be announced after services.
Published in the News Journal on May 7, 2019