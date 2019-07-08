|
Carolyn Lee Knapp
Mansfield - Carolyn Lee Knapp, of Mansfield, passed away Friday evening, July 5, 2019. She was born August 23, 1938 to Leila (Wilson) and Robert Long.
Carolyn graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and worked at Sears in the Display Department for 23 years. On October 18, 1958, she married James Basil Knapp whom they shared 56 years of marriage until his passing in December 2014. Carolyn was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield.
She loved to shop, eat out, and decorate. Carolyn just didn't have one of something, she had many of somethings. She loved to decorate with all of her treasures and her house was a reflection of that. Throughout her life, Carolyn was mom to many pets. Her family still laughs about the time she went shopping in Amish Country and came home with Molly her new puppy. At that time Molly joined four other pets. Carolyn's life was surrounded by the love she shared with her husband, her sons and their family, her grandchildren, and her dogs. She loved her grandchildren very much and talked with them daily.
Most importantly, Carolyn loved her four boys and their families. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rick and Cherie Knapp, Steven and Kimberly Knapp, Jeff and Kimberley Knapp and Kris and Shelly Knapp; six grandchildren, Kevin and Stephanie Knapp, Courtney and Tyler Knapp, Ally and Abby Knapp; one great-granddaughter, Savannah Knapp; one sister, Lana Gorsuch Kennedy; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paula, Milt, Jean, Harry, Sharon, Danny and Susie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; a great grandson, Jaxon; and a brother, Larry Gorsuch.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the funeral home, with Deacon John Reef officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Richland County.
The family would also like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Dan Burwell for all of his help. His kindness and care was above and beyond. We will always be grateful.
Published in the News Journal on July 8, 2019