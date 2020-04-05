|
|
Carolyn Pennington
Mansfield - Carolyn Joyce (Smith) Ruehle Pennington, age 75, peacefully passed away April 2, 2020, at her Mansfield home under the care of OhioHealth Hospice following a 3 year battle with leukemia.
Carolyn was born Sept 8, 1944, in Crestline to parents Bernard & Rose (Salvati) Niebes. She was a graduate of Crestline High School.
Carolyn worked multiple years at the Customer Service Desk at the Meijer supermarket store in Ontario. She enjoyed listening to country/Italian opera music, "girls' night out" with her co-workers from Meijer and watching the Cleveland Indians with friends. She also enjoyed activities at the Lexington Senior Civic Center and the Richland County Humane Society. But above all, Carolyn cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Ryan (Chrissann) Ruehle of Marco Island, FL, Rodney (Tamara) Ruehle of Pickerington, Ohio, and Renee (Jeremy) Yeager of Mansfield; grandchildren Andrew Ruehle, Mitchell Ruehle, Connor Friend, and Alaina Friend (and of course Bootsie, the cat).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Denver Pennington, grandson Cameron Friend, and sisters Alice Fatch and Eileen Fanello.
Due to social gathering restrictions, limited calling hours will be observed at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home followed by a private family memorial service officiated by Celebrant Jerry Wilson. All are invited to watch the service live on Snyder Funeral Homes' Facebook page beginning 1pm Tuesday, April 7, 2020. www.Facebook.com/LexAveSFH
Her final resting place will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington beside her husband Denver. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Richland County Humane Society or the Lexington Senior Civic Center.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Carolyn's family. Share a memory and watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 5, 2020