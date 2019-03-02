|
|
Carolyn Sergent
Mansfield - Carolyn F. (Simmers) Sergent, 75, Of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Carolyn was born on July 26, 1943, in Massillon, to Floyd and Myrtle (Rush) Simmers. She married her sweetheart, Donald Sergent, on June 30, 1990, and he survives her. Carolyn was a wonderful homemaker, and dearly loved her family. She was a member of Faith Chapel, and loved her church family.
Along with her husband, Don, she is survived by her children, Shelley (Greg) Mueller of West Palm Beach, FL, Cindy Schwartz of Buffalo, NY, and Jeff Stevens (Penny Petrie) of Hailesboro, NY; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Floyd Simmers of FL.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Raymond Simmers and Gerald Simmers.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mansfield Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 2, 2019