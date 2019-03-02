Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Sergent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sergent


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Sergent Obituary
Carolyn Sergent

Mansfield - Carolyn F. (Simmers) Sergent, 75, Of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Carolyn was born on July 26, 1943, in Massillon, to Floyd and Myrtle (Rush) Simmers. She married her sweetheart, Donald Sergent, on June 30, 1990, and he survives her. Carolyn was a wonderful homemaker, and dearly loved her family. She was a member of Faith Chapel, and loved her church family.

Along with her husband, Don, she is survived by her children, Shelley (Greg) Mueller of West Palm Beach, FL, Cindy Schwartz of Buffalo, NY, and Jeff Stevens (Penny Petrie) of Hailesboro, NY; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Floyd Simmers of FL.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Raymond Simmers and Gerald Simmers.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mansfield Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now