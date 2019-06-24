|
|
Carolyn Sue Patton
Mansfield - Carolyn Sue Patton, 72, of Columbiana, Ohio, formerly of Mansfield, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana. Born May 12, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio, she was the daughter of Waynard and Imogene (Liles) Patton.
Carolyn was a 1966 graduate of Pritchard High School in Grayson, Kentucky and had worked over 30 years as an aide at Peoples Hospital and six years at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. She was a quiet and reserved lady who enjoyed her work but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
She is survived by a sister, Kathy (Patrick) Kern of Poland, Ohio; her niece, Allison Kern; two nephews, Joshua Kern and Mason Kern; a great niece, Willow; aunts, Sue (Wayne) Clipse of Mansfield and Kathryn Stafford (Clifford - deceased) of Mansfield; an uncle, Paul (Eva) Liles of Mobile, Alabama; and aunt, Greta (Edgar) Shephard of Ashland, Kentucky; and many cousins and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Orba Patton; her maternal grandparents, Oscar and Rebecca Liles; and her many dear aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 -1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on June 24, 2019