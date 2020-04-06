Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cary Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cary Jennings


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cary Jennings Obituary
Cary Jennings

Mansfield - Cary Thomas JENNINGS, 69, passed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Arbors At Mifflin Care Center after an extended illness.

Mr. Jennings was born on Monday, November 20, 1950 to James Thomas Jennings and Clara Bell (Kennedy) Jennings in Nashville and had lived in Mansfield the past 30 years. Cary spent a brief period in the U. S. Air Force.

Cary is survived by his parents: Clara B. Givens, Mansfield, James T. Jennings, Nashville, Tennessee; 3 siblings: Brenda Jean Givens, Patricia (Marvin) Lee O'Daniel, and James Thomas Givens Jr., Columbus, and a host of cousins.

Cary was preceded in death by his step-father, James T. Givens, Sr.

Private services will be held for the family on Friday. A public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Social distancing with the 10 persons limitation will be enforced. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Family and friends that will not be in attendance are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -