Cary Jennings
Mansfield - Cary Thomas JENNINGS, 69, passed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Arbors At Mifflin Care Center after an extended illness.
Mr. Jennings was born on Monday, November 20, 1950 to James Thomas Jennings and Clara Bell (Kennedy) Jennings in Nashville and had lived in Mansfield the past 30 years. Cary spent a brief period in the U. S. Air Force.
Cary is survived by his parents: Clara B. Givens, Mansfield, James T. Jennings, Nashville, Tennessee; 3 siblings: Brenda Jean Givens, Patricia (Marvin) Lee O'Daniel, and James Thomas Givens Jr., Columbus, and a host of cousins.
Cary was preceded in death by his step-father, James T. Givens, Sr.
Private services will be held for the family on Friday. A public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Social distancing with the 10 persons limitation will be enforced. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Family and friends that will not be in attendance are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020