Catherine C. "Katie" Paynter
Catherine C. "Katie" Paynter

Crestline - Catherine C. "Katie" Paynter, age 82, of Crestline, died Friday night, October 23, 2020 at Crestline Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Katie was born January 21, 1938 in Shelby, the only child born to the late Edward and Margaret (Yeitter) Krichbaum. She was a 1956 graduate of Crestline High School and furthered her education at White Cross School of Nursing in Columbus graduating in 1959. As a registered nurse, Katie had worked at Crestline Hospital and for two doctors- Dr. Myers and Dr. Nedelkoff. She was a lifelong active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline where she was active with the Woman of the Church and was a member of the Martha Mary Circle. Katie was also a member of Friendship Quilters of Ontario and the Crestline Red Had Society. She loved quilting, sewing, crafts, and attending all of her grandchildren's activities.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Larry E. Paynter, whom she married on August 15, 1959; children: David (Kathleen) Paynter and Linda (James) Hicks both of Crestline; 6 grandchildren: Dr. Sarah (Thad) Metzger, Aaron (Sarah) Paynter, Rebekah (Bob) Weber, Adam Paynter, Hannah Mary Paynter, and Kaitlyn Hicks; and 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 N. Thoman Street, Crestline, Ohio 44827. Private burial, for immediate family members only, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Crestline. Calling hours will not be observed and the family asks that all attending the funeral services wear masks. Pastor Diana Seaman will officiate the services. Care for Katie and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby.

Memorial contributions may be made to CAMP Community Christmas Program or Homecare Matters Home Health and Hospice and left in care of the funeral home.

Appropriate ways to express sympathy for those unable to attend may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Katie's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.




Published in News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
