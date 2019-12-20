|
|
Catherine "Kay" Elaine Hoffman
Mansfield - The span of our life is 70 years. Or 80 if one is especially strong. Psa. 90:10.
Catherine (Kay) Elaine Hoffman certainly exceeded this scripture when she died Friday December 20, 2019 at the age of 92.
She is survived by two sons Richard and (Elana) of Mansfield (her caregivers for the last few years) and Keith and (Deborah) Hoffman of Lexington, Kentucky; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald E. Hoffman in 2008, a daughter Donita in 1983, and two brothers Jack and Paul Smith.
Her parents were Albert and Sarah Smith and she graduated from Shelby High School in 1945. Her early years were spent as a housewife. She was an excellent seamstress and worked for many years in Alterations for J.C. Penney, Don Nash Clothing and Bogner Dry Cleaners. In addition, she had many clients from her home base. She made many wedding and prom dresses, Barbie doll clothes and upholstery. Kay and her husband, Don, enjoyed many years of camping and their restored Model A Ford as members of the local Model A Club. They also helped design and construct a Peterbuilt RV for their son Rick and followed his mud racing circuit.
Her family always enjoyed her story of altering a very expensive imported dress. It seemed that the dress accidently got pulled into an older fan lacking a more modern guard and wrapped around the blade. Fortunately, there was no damage and the dress served its owner for many years.
Visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 3-6 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where services will be held Friday at 11 am. Pastor Rich Rader will speak and burial will be in the Windsor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Mayflower Congregational Church may be made at the funeral home.
