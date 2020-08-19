Catherine "Cathy" Lynne Hull
Lexington - Catherine "Cathy" Lynne Hull, age 58, was lifted into the arms of her Lord, Monday, August 17, 2020, from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a short illness. Cathy was born December 22, 1961, in Inglewood, California.
Life inflicted many obstacles upon Cathy, but her joys were many. How she loved to rock. If a rocking chair was not present, she would create one herself by just going through the motions. Provide a store catalog (the thicker the better), and she would spend hours leafing through the pages. Not knowing the words or understanding what the pictures were telling her made no difference. Cathy also adored dressing up and being pretty. Her favorite accessory was shoes. She dearly loved getting new shoes.
Cathy and her brother, Tommy, mastered few words. Sadly, mother, was not one of those words. A favorite treat to both Cathy and Tommy from Mom was the typical hamburger, french fries and milkshake from McDonald's. Their faces would light up with big smiles and both would shout "hamburger". So anytime they saw Mom, whether she had a Happy Meal or not, they greeted her with a big smile and called her "Hamburger".
Cathy is survived by her mother and stepfather, Joan and Richard Trease of Lexington; brother, Thomas Scott Hull of Tiffin, Ohio; aunt and uncle, Sue and Ken Conaway of Mansfield; aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Talmadge Gee of Roundup, Montana; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Martha McDanel; and her uncle, Edward McDanel.
A graveside service conducted by Rev. Christopher R. Thomas will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Bellville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Newhope or Diamond Hills Baptist Church. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
