1/1
Catherine Lynne "Cathy" Hull
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine "Cathy" Lynne Hull

Lexington - Catherine "Cathy" Lynne Hull, age 58, was lifted into the arms of her Lord, Monday, August 17, 2020, from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a short illness. Cathy was born December 22, 1961, in Inglewood, California.

Life inflicted many obstacles upon Cathy, but her joys were many. How she loved to rock. If a rocking chair was not present, she would create one herself by just going through the motions. Provide a store catalog (the thicker the better), and she would spend hours leafing through the pages. Not knowing the words or understanding what the pictures were telling her made no difference. Cathy also adored dressing up and being pretty. Her favorite accessory was shoes. She dearly loved getting new shoes.

Cathy and her brother, Tommy, mastered few words. Sadly, mother, was not one of those words. A favorite treat to both Cathy and Tommy from Mom was the typical hamburger, french fries and milkshake from McDonald's. Their faces would light up with big smiles and both would shout "hamburger". So anytime they saw Mom, whether she had a Happy Meal or not, they greeted her with a big smile and called her "Hamburger".

Cathy is survived by her mother and stepfather, Joan and Richard Trease of Lexington; brother, Thomas Scott Hull of Tiffin, Ohio; aunt and uncle, Sue and Ken Conaway of Mansfield; aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Talmadge Gee of Roundup, Montana; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Martha McDanel; and her uncle, Edward McDanel.

A graveside service conducted by Rev. Christopher R. Thomas will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Bellville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Newhope or Diamond Hills Baptist Church. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Bellville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved