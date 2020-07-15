Catherine M. "Cassie" Easterday
GALION - Catherine M. "Cassie" Easterday, 84, of Galion passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 24, 1935 in Wadsworth, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Faith (Mackey) Swain. She married Dennis "Denny" Easterday on June 21, 1969 and they enjoyed 49 years together until his passing on August 5, 2018.
Catherine was a member of Community Christian Church in Galion. She loved animals and enjoyed cooking, artistic painting and line dancing.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Tammi (Richard) Langoehr of West Point and Trudi (Norm) Bodi of Toledo; grandsons Matthew (Sabrina) Langoehr of Galion and Thomas Langoehr of Galion; great grandchildren Tyler (McKenna) Roberts of Mansfield and Claudette Langoehr of Galion; a great great-grandson Carter; brother Kenneth (Helen) Swain of Galion and sister Karen (Paul) Lightfoot of Galion.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by son Robert Windbigler, Jr. and brothers John Swain and Richard Swain and sister Bonnie Anschutz.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society Serving Crawford County or Heartland Hospice, Marion in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Catherine Easterday, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.