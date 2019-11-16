|
|
Catherine "Rena" Roof
Mansfield - "But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance; against such there is no law "Galatians 5:22-23 ".
Catherine "Rena" Roof has now passed on into Heaven, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 and is now with her beloved soul mate of 49 years, Norm.
Born February 25, 1933 in Stirling, Scotland to Jessie and John Doherty. Rena came to the United States when she was 29 following her brother. Rena was very proud of being from Scotland. She would always say, "You can take the girl out of Scotland but you can't take Scotland out of the girl.".
She was employed at Reed's and also the bookstore in downtown Mansfield. Rena was a deacon at the Mansfield First Evangelical Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed working the church rummage sales and international club friends. Rena was a kind and gentle soul. She never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. Always an active person, she loved going to the YMCA for a workout and then coffee or tea with her friends. She had a competitive side. She was an avid Duke Blue Devils and Ohio State Buckeye fan.
A loving wife and mom, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve J. and Donna Roof of Mansfield; her daughter, Deb A. Roof of Mansfield; step-grandson, Brandon Endicott; brother, Frank (Pauline) Doherty of Maryville, TN; sister, Sandra (Louis) Moore of Bridge of Allan, Scotland; sisters-in-law, Maureen Doherty of Mansfield and Betty Doherty of Westerville; brother-in-law, Richard (Sue) Roof of Lubbock, TX; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Roof; and her brothers, John Doherty, Bert Doherty, and Bill Doherty.
A special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice team for their excellent and compassionate care they gave to Rena.
The Roof family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm in the parlor of the Mansfield First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 399 S. Trimble Road. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Denny Finnegan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield First Evangelical Presbyterian Church or the Mansfield YMCA. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Roof family.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019