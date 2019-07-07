|
Catherine Saultz
Mansfield - Catherine Saultz, 71, passed away July 5, 2019 in The Conard House in Mansfield.
She was born in Cleveland on July 2, 1948, and was graduated from Bedford Heights High School and The Ohio State Barber College. After graduation she worked at the barber school as an instructor. She continued her career locally as the barber at Flying J truck stop, retiring in the early 90's.
On Feb. 4, 1976, she married Ralph Duane Saultz who passed away in 2002. She was a member of the Pines Christian Church and enjoyed solitaire and other computer games. She loved the color cobalt blue and collecting shoes.
She is survived by six children and their spouses Billie Jo Keen (Kenneth) of Mt. Gilead, Robert (Terra) McDaniel of Mansfield, Curtis (Tina) McDaniel of Mansfield, Jennifer (Tom) Boyd of Marengo, Joseph (Dani) McDaniel of Mansfield, and Peter (Danielle) Saultz of Cardington; three stepsons Ralph, Greg, and Michael Saultz; a step daughter Jessica Vezina; 18 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; siblings Louise Toth, Joseph Antoon, and Betsy Botsko along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Antoon and Geneva (Bowmer) Antoon Capretta; and siblings Faris Antoon and Laura Eddy.
Dr. Jeff Collins, minster, will conduct funeral services in the Pines Christian Church (6775 US-42, Mt Gilead, OH 43338) Tuesday, July 9 at 12 p.m. and friends are invited to call from 10 am to 12 pm. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family (make checks payable to Snyder Funeral Home).
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019