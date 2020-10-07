1/2
Cathy Ann Biglin
1951 - 2020
Cathy Ann Biglin

Shelby - Cathy Ann Biglin, age 69, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 2, 1951 in Shelby to Franklin R. Newland and Helen (Washburn) Milliron, she has been a Shelby resident her entire life. Cathy was a Shelby High School graduate and then attended Taylor University where she graduated Magna Cum Lade. Cathy then attended OSU, Ashland University, Bowling Green University and Mary Grove until receiving her Master's degree in Education. Cathy taught for 35 years, retiring from Shelby where she had the opportunity to work in all four elementary schools with many great teachers and staff members. Cathy received many accolades during her tenure. Among her most treasured was the Ashland Oil Outstanding Ohio Teacher and the Craig Dennis Scholarship Favorite Teacher Essay. These were special because student families and students made these awards possible. Also, Cathy was chosen to represent the American Legion 5th District as outstanding teacher for her work with veterans in her classroom. One of Cathy's pinnacle moments came in her career when her beloved professor, Dr. Joe Burnworth invited her to be a guest lecture to the Senior Capstone Education Majors Class at Taylor University in Upland Indiana.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church where she was very active as a Sunday School teacher, Praise Music leader, Choir director, Christmas Pageant Director and lay speaker. Cathy was always honored to share her faith with others. She also headed the Shelby Red Cross Summer Swim lessons for many years, instructing many Shelby children in swim lessons. Cathy loved singing and worshipping in music.

Cathy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Kathleen Lacy (Colby Dunn) of Shelby; son, Joseph Kyll Biglin of Shelby and special friend Jarrod Clabaugh; grandson, Ben Lacy; siblings, Russell (Betty) Newland, Frank (Jan) Newland, in-laws, Jeanne Metzger and Judy Biglin all of Shelby and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles "Butch" Biglin in 2017; in-laws, Ernest & Delores Biglin; step-father, Wayne "Bud" Milliron and brother-in-law, Robert Metzger.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Saturday 11:00 AM in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby where Pastor Dave Carter will officiate.

It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the Dowds or Auburn PTO, Trinity United Methodist Church or to the Morton One-Room School.




Published in News Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
