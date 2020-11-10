Cecil Dennis BrownMansfield - Cecil Dennis Brown passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Montana due to complication of COVID-19. He was 69.He was born July 31, 1951 to parents Berlin & Edith Brown. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High with the class if 1970. Following high school he joined the United States Marines Corps serving during the Vietnam War. He was a vehicle commander, driving AMTRACK vehicles (Amphibious track vehicles) and participated in multiple beach landings with South Vietnamese Troops.Upon returning to the United States, he served with the Mansfield City Police Department. After a horrific motorcycle accident, he lost the use of his left arm and retired from the police department and moved to the Philippines where he met the love of his life Marylou. They were married on December 30, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana. She was able to soften his heart to accept Jesus and he even adopted her children as his own. He was a passionate guy and made sure to look out for his wife's family.Cecil was always independent and he loved working on cars. His favorite was a 1979 Pontiac Trans AM that he rebuilt 3 times. He was a hard worker and was known to do more with one arm than most people could do with two. He also enjoyed traveling, the great outdoors, camping and hunting. He was a skilled target shooter, when he was younger he won an air rifle contest at the Friendly House as a child and he continued his marksmanship in the Marine Corps as a pistol and rifle instructor. Long distance shooting was his favorite; his longest shot was over 1100 yards on an 18" bull's eye!He is survived by his loving wife Marylou; sons Robbie (Misaki) Brown and Aaron Brown; daughter Merlyn Brown; 2 grandchildren; four brothers, John L. (Diane K) Brown, Robert B. (Barbara) Brown, Ralph W. (Jeanette) Brown, Marvin L. Brown; sister Clara (Kurt) Knebusch; Robbie's mother Lillian; plus numerous nieces nephews and extended family.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Harold E. Brown; nephew Tommy Brown.Although no public service will be held in Cecil's memory, his family hopes you will remember him in your own special way.In death as in life Cecil passed this life alone, in quarantine, fighting and asking for no help from anyone. One word that is synonymous with his name and that has been used over and over again when his name comes up is simply, TOUGH. God bless this true warrior.