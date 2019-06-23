Cecil G. Bazley



Lexington - Cecil Bazley loved to travel, not to escape life, but to ensure life did not escape him. And as any good sailor will tell you: "you can use any wind to go in any direction." He adeptly mixed traveling and sailing with a healthy sense of humor and a touch of stubbornness to impact many people.



Cecil G. Bazley passed away Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 in Mansfield Memorial Homes. He was 88.



Born February 11, 1931 in Miami, FL to parents Cecil S. & Bernice (Dahl) Bazley, he was graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron.



Following graduation, he moved to Mansfield to operate Bazley's Meat Market, one of his family's regional butcher shops. Here he met Thelma Shoup, and the two were married October 26, 1950. He soon accepted a position with Saga Foods operating cafeterias on college campuses. This took him from Oberlin to St. Mary's College to California State University (LA).



Family was a strong draw to return to Mansfield, where he worked in several meat markets and in food service at Ashland College, before taking a sales position with Sexton Foods.



He and Thelma took the kids camping all over the U.S. and into Mexico, visiting many National Parks. From Nova Scotia to the Caribbean, be it by car or rail, they enjoyed the journey.



While in town, Cecil could often be found on the water. His joy in sailing and boating included his membership with the Mansfield Power Squadron, and the Mohican Sailing Club, of which he formerly served as Commodore. Of all his boats, his favorite was a modest Interlake, which he trailered between Charles Mill and Lake Erie.



He was a member of Elyria Masonic Lodge #787.



He is survived by his children and their spouses Vickie & Paul Picking of Mansfield, Cecil Trent & Margo Bazley of Oceanside, CA, Brian & Laurie Bazley of Mansfield, and Terry & Kathy Bazley of Pickerington; eleven grandchildren: Heather, Robert, Adam, Cecil Scott, Shannon, Shaina, Garrett, Gavyn (Alisha), Gabriella, Madeline, and Julia; twleve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, close friends and his canine side-kick a Jack Russell mix Buddy.



Cecil was preceded in death by his wife Thelma on January 4, 2015; also deceased are two sisters, a brother, and two half-sisters.



The Bazley family will receive guests Tuesday, June 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.



Contributions in his memory to Mohican Sailing Club may be made at the funeral home.



Contributions in his memory to Mohican Sailing Club may be made at the funeral home.