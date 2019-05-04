|
Cecil Rodney Brownfield Jr.
Loudonville - Cecil Rodney Brownfield Jr., 90, of Loudonville died unexpectedly Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 at his home. Cecil was born June 4, 1928 in Quaker City, OH and was the son of the late Cecil Rodney and Isabelle Ishbach Brownfield Sr. He was an employee of the Columbia Gas Transmission Company for 46 years, retiring in 1998, working at the Weaver Station. For many years he also worked in maintenance at Pleasant Hill Lake Park. Mr. Brownfield enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and spending weekends at the family home in Quaker City. He had been a Loudonville-Perrysville area resident since 1952.
Mr. Brownfield is survived by two sons: Jerry (Sharon) Brownfield of Columbus, and Tim (Annette) Brownfield of Loudonville; six grandchildren: Tanya (Andrew) Lewis, Melissa (Vince) Williamson, Ryan Roth, Noel (Stefan) Lewis, Jennifer (Michael) Probst, and Juan Brownfield; 13 great-grandchildren; three-great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law: Carl Roth of Perrysville. He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters: Pamela Roth and Vickie Morales; his twin brother: Charles Ray Brownfield; and his grandson: Shane Brownfield.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 AM in LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, Loudonville with Pastor Rob Paterson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perrysville. Friends may call Tuesday from 10-11 (1 hour prior) in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to New Hope Community Church, 637 N. Market St., Loudonville, OH 44842. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on May 4, 2019