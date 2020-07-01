Cedric Timothy Bowman
Mansfield - Cedric Timothy Bowman, 22, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio on October 23, 1997 to Timothy Bowman Jr. and Erika Baum
Cedric was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He enjoyed listening to rap music and with inspiration, would even write his own song lyrics. Cedric was known to be sociable and loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs, Anari and Ellie. Cedric loved the outdoors and spent time outside as much as he could.
Cedric is survived by his parents, Timothy and Erika; sister, Makenna Mosley; brother, Breidon Bowman; sister, Alessandra Bowman; maternal grandparents, Diane (Donaldson) and Sidney Clay, and Dennis and Sally Baum; paternal grandparents, Timothy Sr. and Denise Bowman; four aunts, Nakia Bowman, Melanie Miller, Kristin Halls and Lindsay Bowman; and numerous cousins.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Kingwood Center Carriage House, 50 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Starfish Project of Richland County, 9 N. Mulberry Street, Mansfield or online at starfishrichland.org/donations
. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to have served the family.