Charity L. Hlovac
Ashland - Charity L. Hlovac, 33, of Ashland, went to be with her Savior on Monday July 15, 2019.
She was born January 27, 1986 in Ashland, living there all her life, and is the daughter of Della (nee Keener) Fisher and Special Dad Darwin Fisher and Glenn and Patty Bond Sr.
Charity was a graduate of Ashland High School. At the age of 14 Charity was exposed to the nursing professional while providing community work at the Ashland County Nursing Home Brown Mackie College of Nursing with a degree in nursing. She was employed as an LPN at Crystal Care Nursing and Rehab center of Mansfield. She was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Ashland.
Charity loved spending time with her 2 boys; at the park, swimming, hiking, fishing and "Crawdad" hunting. She loved shopping with her mom, then going out to eat.
In addition to her parents, Charity is survived by her 2 sons Ethan and Noah Hlovac, 4 Brothers; Duane ( Tammy) Fisher of Ashland, Anthony Bond, David Bond, and Sean Miller all of Mansfield. 2 Sisters; Angela Bond and Nikki Miller both of Mansfield. She was preceded in death by a brother Glenn Bond Jr., and her Grandparents Donald and Evelyn Keener and Grandmother Geraldine Keener.
Services will be Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Grace Brethren Church of Ashland w/ the Reverend John Hall officiating. Burial will be in Nankin Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening July 22, 2019 from 6-8 pm in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home.
Published in the News Journal on July 21, 2019