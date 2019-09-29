|
|
Charlene Ann Hill
Mount Vernon - Charlene Ann Hill, age 80, of Mount Vernon, passed away September 26, 2019 at Ohio Health in Mansfield. She was born August 22, 1939 in Shelby, Ohio to Charles F. and Cecile (Cordrey) Johnson.
Charlene graduated from Shelby High School in 1957. She retired from American Red Cross of Knox County. Charlene was an avid reader and enjoyed playing piano.
She is survived by her husband Wilbur to whom she married in 1958; four children: Steven D. (Leanne) Hill, Marcie (Brad) Hill Wiggins, Thomas W. (Karen) Hill, and Philip C. (Dawn) Hill; grandchildren: Lindsey (Jerry) Lamp, Amy Hill, Reise (Amber) Wiggins, Kristin (Zack) Zimmerman Morgan (Nick) Marsell, Nathan Hill, Collin (Kayla) Wiggins, Charles (Toni) Hill, Brandon Hill, Katlyn Hill, Rebekah Plymale and Sophie Hill, Angus Hill, Emily Kesman, Casey Kesman; great-grandchildren Nicklaus Marsell, Taylor Zimmerman, Hudson Marsell, Cooper Wiggins, Sutton Zimmerman, Emmett Hill, Asher Hill, Stetson Lamp, Regan Hill, Chance Akers, Bryson Parlet, Cole Kesman, Madison Kesman, Cruz Wiggins, Braxton Marsell, Cecelia Marsell, Eva Marsell, Adyson Wiggins, Zayn Wiggins, Oakley Hull, Magnus Hull, Brantley Lamp, Linnea Lamp; one nephew David E. (Tawny) Johnson; great-nephew Michael Johnson and great niece Holly Johnson.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Edward L. Johnson; two infant sons Webb and Will.
Friends may call at the Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mount Vernon, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00AM -1:00PM. Funeral services will begin at 1:00PM. Burial will follow in Brandon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio.
To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019