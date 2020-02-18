|
Charles A. "Hoppy" Hopkins
Bellville - My husband, my best friend, my advisor and the love of my life, Chuck Hopkins faded peacefully from this world on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, after a brief illness. As was his wish, he was surrounded by his family.
Chuck was born March 3, 1946 in Marion to Charles & Florence (Niles) Hopkins the eldest of seven children. Hoppy graduated from River Valley High School in Marion in 1964. He attended The Ohio State University. He was a gifted athlete, excelling in football, basketball, track and baseball; he later coached many of his son's teams. Hoppy also proudly served in the United States Army as an Operating Room Tech during the Vietnam War.
Hoppy had a very difficult childhood. He used that experience to build a great life for his family. Over the years, his love and leadership helped form the lives and personalities of all he loved. Hoppy enjoyed antiquing, fishing, spending time at his cottage at Lake Erie, and following Ohio State sports.
Hoppy taught himself to do many things in his lifetime, including: wood working, electric, roofing, carpentry, plumbing, and designing. He used all of these skills to build his own home. Hoppy passed much of his knowledge and skill to our son Ben, whose final tribute to his father was to work beside him.
Throughout his life Hoppy typically worked 2 jobs. He worked at Therm-O-Disc, CCX, Warren Rupp, Regal Ware, and Pioneer in Willard. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where he and Norma were married in 1973.
Chuck "Hoppy" is survived by his wife of 47 years, Norma Jean Haley Hopkins. Son, Benjamin C. Hopkins (Amanda). Grandchildren, Ty and Gracie Hopkins, Haley, Brennan and Jordan. 2 Brothers, Ted (Cheryl) Hopkins and Albie (Betty) Beringer. 2 Sister in Laws: Theresa (Richard) Duffey, and Dr. Julie (Dr. Michael) Thomas. 3 Brother in Laws: Thomas (Roxanne) Haley, Stephen (Karen) Haley, and David (Debbie) Haley. Numerous nieces and nephews whose lives he helped shape. Special cousins Cathy Krist, Teresa Rollison, and Philip Rollison.
Hoppy was preceded in death by his father, Charles A Hopkins Sr., and mother Florence Niles Hopkins. Step mother Edna Hopkins, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Anna & Charles Haley. Brother, Pat Hopkins. Sisters, Jean Hopkins, Linda Hopkins, and Diane Rowland. Sisters-in-law Karen Sue Haley, and Mary Beth Brock; and an aunt Annie Rollison.
Hoppy was an extremely proud veteran and patriot. In lieu of flowers please honor Hoppy by considering a donation in his name to aide veterans to The Gary Sinise Foundation (PO Box 368 · Woodland Hills, CA · 91365)
His family will receive friends 3-7 pm Friday, Feb 21, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Home (81 Mill Road in Bellville) where a vigil will begin at 7pm. If you are a fan of OSU, like Hoppy, please come in your scarlet and gray. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 am Saturday at St. Peter's Catholic Church (104 West First Street in Mansfield) celebrated by Father Austin Ammanniti with military honors to follow at the church. His family wishes to acknowledge the gift Chuck gave by donating his body to his alma mater, The Ohio State University medical program.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020