Charles "Chuck" A. Shreve
Charles "Chuck" A. Shreve, age 61, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 4, 1958 in Willard, Ohio to the late Clifford and Florence (Collett) Shreve. Chuck had retired from CSX Rail Road and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Douglas (Daniel) Shreve of Columbus, OH; his daughter, Katherine Elaine Hall of Columbus, OH; siblings, Linda Shreve of Connecticut, Carol (Brett) Badgett of New Mexico, and Howard Shreve (Leonard Long) of Arizona; sister-in-law, Nancy (Scott) Spence of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Shreve.
Per Chuck's wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time.
Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020