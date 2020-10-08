Charles Adrin "Slim" Loftis
Mansfield - Charles Adrin "Slim" Loftis, of Mansfield (formerly of Ashland), went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 3, 2020. He is now resting in his heavenly home. A man of great faith, his life exemplified all of the fruits of the Spirit - love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23). He prayed every day that he would live out God's will. Always honest and fair, he had extraordinary character and integrity. He was deeply committed to loving all and put others before himself. He truly walked humbly with God (Micah 6:8). He was the best husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend.
Charles was born August 19, 1930 in Salem, Kentucky to William A. and Wilma L. Loftis (née Tharp). His strong work ethic became apparent in his early years while helping on the family farm. He also shared his family's passion and talent for music. As a young man, he sang in a gospel quartet called the Salem Harmony Boys. In 1950, he was serendipitously offered a job at Archway Cookies, the start of a long and successful career that would move him to Battle Creek, Michigan and eventually to Ashland, Ohio.
At Archway, Charles became an innovative leader, working in every capacity from developing cookie recipes to overseeing production. Early in his career, he was responsible for initiating the use of the automated band ovens at Archway, and he played a significant role in the company's success over the years. In 1983, he was promoted to Co-General Manager of Production at the Ashland bakery and in 1988 became Vice President of Manufacturing. However, he would never boast about his prominent roles at Archway. He loved his employees. They were family to him. He loved telling stories about his time in the bakery, and he always attributed his achievements to his employees, saying that they were the ones who made him look good. He retired from Archway in 1992 after 41 years of service.
In addition to singing, Charles loved listening to country and gospel music, particularly the Gaithers. When he lived in Battle Creek, he played on a local baseball team. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, mushroom hunting, and solving crossword puzzles. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and going to their soccer, football, basketball, and baseball games. He attended church throughout his life, most recently at the Christian and Missionary Alliance church in Mansfield. He so appreciated visitors from church, including Dr. Donald and Shirley Brown, as well as Rick and Sue Petersen, who brought communion while he was a shut-in. He was also grateful for the friendship of Pastor Doug and Edie Miller (of Morgantown, WV), who would share prayer and scripture during their visits.
Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Donna R. Christman Loftis; four children, Diana K. Young, Charles "Charlie" (Laurie) Loftis, Jr., Delinda "Pudgie" (Paul) Kennedy, and Dena "Deanie" (Jim) Chance; four step-children, Brent (Amy) Christman, Autumn (Mike) Barry, Amberly (Mike) Coen, and Chanley (Nicole) Christman; nine grandchildren, Melanie Marble, Stacey Martin, Brandon (Tiffany) Chance, Stephenie Sheriff, Jeremy Chance, Amanda (Seb) Giannini, Sarah (Mike) DeAngel, Kelly (Darwin) Dixon, and Jenny Kennedy; fourteen step-grandchildren, Shannon (Ryan) Zupancic, Lindsey (Nick) Bollas, Alex Christman, Kenton, Mikayla, Adrianna, and Ethan Barry, Noelle, Ashlyn, Veronica, Chad, and Bryce Coen, and Colin and Dylan Christman; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, William Carlton (Velma) Loftis; numerous nieces and nephews; and a friend, Frank Murnane, whom he considered a son.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years, Gladys "Pepper" Loftis; daughters, Donna G. Loftis and Deborah F. Sheriff; brother, Robert W. Loftis; and sister, Thelma L. Royer.
The family will hold a private memorial service officiated by Pastor Doug Miller and Pastor Dale Patrick. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Charles to the Alliance Great Commission Fund to support Mark and Kirsten Carter: Mansfield Alliance Church, 291 W. Cook Road, Mansfield, OH 44907
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com