Charles B. "Charley" Farley, 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in Lexington Court Care Center.
The son of Ernest and Oneida (Waters) Farley, Charles was born October 13, 1940 in Dunlap, Tennessee.
Early in life Charley moved to Mansfield and at 15 years old, he met Janice Osburn. As a teenager Charley joined the Navy, and while on leave, he and Janice married on June 20, 1959. During his service in the Navy, Charley traveled the world and was an accomplished boxer holding the title of Welterweight Champion. He served from 1958-1962 and continued as a reservist for two more years.
As a young man in his 20's, Charley raced at Mansfield Motor Speedway. He and Janice would travel across the country on his motorcycle. Destinations included Florida, Niagara Falls, and Virginia Beach. For years, the two also bowled in the mixed couples league at Park Lanes.
Charley worked various sales routes such as Wonder Bread, Brandt and Bissman Distributing. Later he worked for the Mansfield Correctional Institute retiring after 10 years.
While his children were active in scouts, Charley volunteered as Boy Scout Leader. He was past commander and lifetime member of AmVets Post #26 and was a lifetime member of VFW Post #9943. He was also a member of First Christian Church of Mansfield.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Farley of Mansfield; children Charles "Chuck" Farley of Mansfield, Steve (Pam) Farley of Tampa, Florida, Philip Farley of Mansfield, and Teresa Palmer of Mansfield; grandchildren Daniel, Christina, Cody, Ashley, Austin, Kylie, Kasey, Nathan, Leah, Emmah, Ashley, Evan, Jacob; 11 great grandchildren; sister Anita Lifer of Loudonville and brother Joseph (Claudia) Farley of Cleveland; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step father Oneida and Shella Phares, father and step mother Ernest and Mary Jane Farley, father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Dorothy Osburn; daughter-in-law Michele Farley; sister and brother-in-law Victoria and Jacob "Butch" Berry; brothers-in-law Marvin Osburn, Robert Kelly, and Richard Lifer.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-5 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 5 pm. Rev. Gregory Bibler will officiate. Military honors performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will take place at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions to First Christian Church of Mansfield may be made at the funeral home.
