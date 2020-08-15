1/1
Charles Davis
Charles Davis

Mansfield - Charles Edward DAVIS, 55, passed this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.

Mr. Davis was born on Tuesday, February 2, 1965 to the late Charles Mack and Carrie Helen (Coleman) Davis in Mansfield and was a life resident of Mansfield. Charles was affectionately known to family and friends as "Chuck, or Chuckie and Pops" to friends of his son. Chuck became an Ordained Minister. During his youth Chuck played the keyboard in a band called the Rude Boys, was a very talented artist specializing in drawing, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by his son: Charles E. "Charlie" Adkins, Mansfield; sister: Bama R. White, Columbus, 3 brothers: James Troy Davis, Mansfield, Corrice (Royce) Davis, Accokeek, Maryland, and Lt. Colonel Carlos (Patience) Davis, Edgewood, Maryland.

Funeral services will be held, Thursday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with his cousin, Rev. Nolan Harris officiating. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 A.M. till time of service. Social distancing and masks will be required. At the close of the public visitation the funeral service will be private for family only. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






Published in News Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
