Charles E. Hardgrow Sr.
Charles E. Hardgrow Sr.

MANSFIELD - Charles E. Hardgrow Sr., 89, of Mansfield, was called home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 following his death at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

Charles was born March 20, 1931 in Monclo, West Virginia and was the oldest of two sons of the late Aubrey and Hattie (Clark) Hardgrow Sr. Charles Lived much of his life in West Virginia where he will be remembered for helping area friends and family with handyman work. Later in life he came to Ohio and lived with his brother, who cared for him.

Charles loved to be surrounded by his family and always enjoyed his butterscotch candy while teaching his nieces and nephews about the Bible. In fact, he shared that love with anyone, often quoting biblical scriptures to anyone within earshot. Charles also enjoyed watching the Price is Right and rarely missed an episode.

He will be missed by his beloved family, including his son, Charles Hardgrow Jr.; niece, Tina Hardgrow; great nieces, Fredonia (Shala) Crawford, Maria Thompson and Christina (Josh) Pope; nephew, Sidney Hardgrow Sr.; great nephew, Sidney Hardgrow Jr. all from Mansfield as well as a host of great-great nieces and nephews and a great-great-great nephew.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Aubrey Hardgrow Jr.

Though no public services will be held, Charles would love for others to spread God's word and certainly share a piece of butterscotch candy with someone. Expressions of sympathy can be share to his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






Published in News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
