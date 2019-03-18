|
Charles E. Wynn
Mansfield - Charles E. Wynn, 40, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 after an eleven year long battle with Huntington's disease. The oldest of four children, Charlie was born on July 16, 1978 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Todd and Deborah (Haught) Wynn.
Charlie loved to bring joy to others and was a very kind hearted man who was always looking for a way to make others laugh. His sense of humor and ability to be silly brought great joy to the people in his life. He worked for many years at Pan Glo. A gamer who loved Madden and Final Fantasy, loved cars and was a metal music enthusiast.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Martin; his dad, Todd (Peggy) Wynn; brother, Todd (Krystal) Wynn II; sisters, Ellen (David) Ramsay and Ashley Buchanan; nieces and nephews, Makenzie and Spencer Wynn and Nick and Peyton Ramsay; aunts and uncles, Michael (Betty) Wynn, Rick (Renea) Wynn, Karen (Jim) Pasheilich, Beth Behrendsen, Wilma Haught, Cyndi Edmonds, and Michael (Becky) Haught; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah (Haught) Wynn; and his grandparents, William Haught, Macel Bennett, and Larry and Beverly Garrison.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield immediately followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA), 505 Eighth Avenue Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 18, 2019