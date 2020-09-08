Charles E. Young Jr.
Mansfield - Charles E. Young, Jr., born July 6, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio, found eternal peace on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Charles was a philanthropist in past years in Mansfield, especially the YMCA, Boys Club, Richland Foundation, and many others. He was co-founder of the Warren Rupp Pump Company and its Vice President until the company was sold in 1985. An avid golfer for many years, the Youngs lived half of the year in Florida until their advanced age kept them in Mansfield their final years. Charlie was a proud man who cared much for his employees and stuck to his principles when others in the business world would urge him to cut corners or stretch the truth. He always resisted such tactics and came out on top. It is noted that he passed on Labor Day, which is so fitting.
Charlie is survived by three children, Daniel Young (David Kunkleman) of Mansfield, Vicky (Donny) Varvel of Mansfield; and Suzette (Paul) Swartz of Lake Orion, MI; six grandchildren, Jason (Holly) Stoots, Brian Stoots, Broc (Heidi) Bechtler, Brandon (Allie) Bechtler, Amanda Varvel, and Cody Swartz; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Gary (Bev) Young of Naples, Florida.
Charlie is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Jeanette I. Young two years ago; his mother and father, Charles and Naomi Young; brother, Larry "Bob" Young; sister, Beverly Sawyer; and nephew, Ronny Cline.
The family thanks all of his and their friends and his caretakers for their love and support these last few years during dad's battle with dementia.
There will be a private family service at his gravesite in Mansfield Memorial Park, officiated by his son, Rev. Daniel Young. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
