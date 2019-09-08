|
|
Charles Edward Brooks, Sr.
Dayton - Charles (Chuckie) of Dayton, Ohio passed away after a long battle with cancer, on September 1, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Dayton, he was 78. He was born May 1, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio to Verian and Nathan Brooks, now deceased. He attended MSH School, were he played the trumpet in the band and orchestra.
He was a U S Army Veteran serving in South Korea as an Army Chef.
He received his GED diploma while serving in the military. He worked at Frigidaire until his health declined.
Chuckie is survived by his wife Mary Brooks, daughter Tanya Coats, Sister Loretta (Herbert) Hilliard of Mansfield, several grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and special nephew, Isaac Robinson of Columbus and Donnie Todd of Delaware
He was preceded in death by a son Charles Brooks, Jr, daughter Gilda Brooks of Dayton, four brothers and two sisters.
The funeral will be Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 at 12 noon at the Young Lusain Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown St., Dayton, Ohio 45417
He will be laid to rest in the Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019