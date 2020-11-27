Charles Eugene Bonecutter
Shelby - Charles Eugene Bonecutter, age 80, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Ashland.
Born March 15, 1940 in Shelby to Roy H. and Eva (Spicer) Bonecutter, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1958 graduate of Shelby High School, he was an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Charles was employed at AK Steel in Mansfield in production control retiring in 1994. An avid member of the First Lutheran Church, he was a member of the Shelby, Richland and Ohio Genealogy Society and the Sons of the American Revolution. An active member of the Shiloh and Shelby Masonic Lodge,York Scottish Rite-Valley of Columbus, Grand Chapter-Grand Council #94 Commandery Royal Arch Masons, Blackstone Masonic College, Mansfield Shrine and Aladdin Shrine Club and Baku Grotto. Charlie was also a member of the Shelby American Legion and Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his beloved wife Ruby C. (Gutchall) Bonecutter, whom he married on December 27, 1963; one daughter Suzanne Ballengee of Shelby; two sons, Charles E. Bonecutter II of Shelby and Chad (Kathleen) Bonecutter of Fredricksburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Jacob and Christian Ballengee, Charlie III, Colton, Barrett, Taylor and Jackson Bonecutter; four great grandchildren; one sister Carol Jean Daron of Plymouth; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Larry Dean Bonecutter and sister Patricia Fenner.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM with Masonic services at 7:00PM. Private family services will be observed. Friends and family may view live stream services at Barkdull Funeral Home's Facebook page starting at 10:30 AM Tuesday. Reverend Earl Tackett will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grand Lodge Charitable Organization at 1 Masonic Drive Springfield, OH 45504; or the Alzheimer's Foundation 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215; or the National Parkinson Foundation of Ohio 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #360, Columbus, OH 43231.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
.