Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
Mansfield - Charles F. Elbert of Mansfield passed away peacefully on December 15th, 2019. He was born April 6, 1934 and raised in Highland Park, Illinois. He graduated from Purdue University in 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and a US Army commission of 2nd Lt. after completing ROTC. Charles and his wife, Phyllis, moved to Mansfield shortly after they graduated from Purdue University. He completed the Signal Corps Officer Basic Course and finished active duty as an instructor at the US Army Signal School, Ft. Monmouth, NJ, before returning to Mansfield.

In addition to completing his military commitment in the reserves with the rank of Captain, Charles worked for many years as a development engineer for the Ohio Brass Company. In addition to his passion for his career in high voltage equipment design, Charles was an avid tinkerer and woodworker.

Charles also volunteered for many years as a leader in the Lexington Boy Scout Troop 131 where he was instrumental in the construction of their Revolutionary War era cannon used for many Bicentennial celebrations.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter Linda Elbert of Bloomington, Indiana, son Fred Elbert and his wife Sherry of Saratoga Springs, New York, and daughter Carol Kurta and her husband Paul of Owings, Maryland, as well as three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Christine (Peknik) Elbert, and sisters Julie (Herb) Craig and Mary (Dean) Taylor.

A memorial service will be Friday, December 20, 2019, 10am, at the Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. Pastor Pentti Maki from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where Charles was a member, will officiate the ceremony. The family will receive friends following the service until 12:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scouts BSA (https://donations.scouting.org/#/national), or the (https://act.alz.org).

Messages if condolence can be shared with the family by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
