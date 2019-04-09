|
Charles F. Williams
Plymouth - Charles F. Williams, age 78, long time resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation, after a long battle with kidney disease and Parkinson's. He was born on February 18, 1941, in Plymouth, Ohio, to the late Clarence R. and Ethel C. (Stein) Williams. He had worked as a Tool and Die maker for Taylor Metal Products, where he retired after working 24 years. Charles enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, but most of all, spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 ½ years, Sandra (Kilgore) Williams, whom he married on October 14, 1960; 4 children, Billie Jo Williams of South Carolina, Charles Frederick (Colleen) Williams, Jr of Tiro, Tracie Marie (Ric) Robinson of Marysville, David Agustus (Bea) Williams of South Carolina; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a sister, Beverly (John) Fairchild of Shelby; sister in law, Audrey Williams of Norwalk; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Clarence R. Williams Jr., Donald R. Williams; maternal grandparents, Gus and Carrie Stop; and 2 nephews.
Per Charles' wishes, cremation will take place and burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' name to Fresenius Kidney Care Richland, 680 Bally Row, Mansfield, Ohio 44906 or First Presbyterian Church, 29 Plymouth Street, Plymouth, Ohio 44865. Online condolences may be shared to Charles's family by visiting
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019