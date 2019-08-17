|
Charles "Charlie" Finnegan
Tiro - Charles "Charlie" J. Finnegan, age 53, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence in Tiro, OH.
Born June 18, 1966 in Shelby to Patrick "Rick" and Janice (Ruhe) Finnegan, he was a life long resident of Tiro. He was a 1984 graduate of Buckeye Central High School and Pioneer Joint Vocational School, and worked at Goodyear in Shelby from his Sophomore year until 2008. He knew everything about tires and could fix them from the smallest to biggest. Charlie took pride in a job well done and keeping the wheels rolling
He enjoyed classic cars, trucks and tractors, as well a Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Dallas Cowboys fan. Charlie had a special love for wolves and their habits and had many pieces of wolf memorabilia. Charlie was happiest when he was outside. Before he became disabled, he was a great wood cutter, log splitter, arrow hunter, and hay baler.
He is survived by his mother; sister Kelly (Matt) Kreinbrink of Tiro; brother, Andrew "Andy" (Kim) Finnegan of Shelby; nephews, Tom and Michael Kreinbrink and Sean Finnegan; niece Makenna Finnegan; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his father in 2005; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Agnes Finnegan; maternal grandfather Ralph Ruhe in 1943; step grandfather John Fox in 1997; grandmother Arlene (Gutshall) Fox in 2011.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 20th at the Sacred Heart Church at 5750 State Route 61 N, Shelby, OH 44875. Father Chris Bohnsack will officiate with interment held in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Online Condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 17, 2019