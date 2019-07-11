|
|
Charles H. Easterday
Loudonville - Charles H. Easterday, 83, of Loudonville died Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019 in UH Samaritan Hospital of Ashland following a short illness. Charles was born April 10, 1936 in Perrysville and was the son of the late Raymond and Jessie Deck Easterday. He lived all of his life in the Perrysville/Loudonville area and was a retired 25-year employee of the Mohican Youth Center. During the 1970's, Charles worked as a member of the Perrysville Police Department. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, story-telling, watching girl's softball, baking strawberry pies, and making Buckeye candies. He was a member of the Perrysville Baptist Church, America Legion Post #257, and the Jeromesville Coon Hunters.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Garbeth Easterday, whom he married July 6, 1957; six daughters: Mary (Al) Mellor of Loudonville, Debbie (Jonathan) Worley of Clifton, NJ, Patty (Terry) Thatcher of Loudonville, Margie Bennett of Ashland, Sherry (Brad) Heimberger of Loudonville, and Amy (Kevin) Rich of Springfield; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Peggy Sue Roberts in 2001; a grandson: Roy Roberts Jr. in 1995; two brothers: Raymond "JR" Easterday and Paul Bowen; and three sisters: Evajean Bowen, Alice Marie Bowen, and Mary Simpson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 AM in Lindsey Funeral Home, Loudonville with Rev. Howard Burnett officiating. Burial with military honors conducted by the American Legion and VFW will be in Vermillion Cemetery, Hayesville. Friends may call on Friday, July 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in the Lindsey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be donated to the , 480 W. Dussel Dr., Ste 150, Maumee, OH 43537 or the Perrysville Youth Association, Perrysville, OH 44864. Online condolences may be left for the Easterday family by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 11, 2019