Charles Henrich

Mansfield - Charlie Joseph Michael Henrich, 69, devoted and loving husband and father, was called to rejoin his Creator God when his physical body stopped functioning due to cancer on July 1, 2020.
Charlie is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 21 years, Natalie Lynn (Chenevey); son, Luke Joseph; son, Russ Edward; and daughter, Sophia Isabella. Nothing gave him more joy and fulfillment in his adventurous life than being "Dad" to his three children.
Charlie was born on "Groundhog Day," (February 2nd) 1951 to Florence Loretta (Russ) Henrich, and Edward Joseph Henrich in Mansfield, Ohio, where he joyfully lived the vast majority of his life, outside of two stints in two different seminaries, and living in New York City for a couple of years working as an Assistant Principal and Guidance Counselor at a high school in the Bronx. He was the third of four children born to his loving and nurturing parents. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister Mary Johanna McDaniel and brothers, Edward Albert and Arthur Stephen Henrich, in addition to numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and Chenevey in-laws.
Charlie graduated from St. Peter's Elementary school in 1965 and from St. Peter's High School in 1969 having proudly served (with a great deal of help) as the Class President of the fabulous SP Class of '69. He graduated from the University of Dayton in 1973/1974+ after five and a half action-packed years. It was during his time at UD, that he experienced a gradual spiritual conversion in which he made his Roman Catholic Christian faith an integral part of his life. After considering the priesthood for a significant number of years, he finally discerned God was calling him to the vocation of marriage and felt he was at that point blessed by God with his Natalie. He was a Theology Teacher, the Chaplain, started and directed the Senior Kairos Retreat, and served as a coach of numerous sports during his 40+ year career at St. Peter's High School in Mansfield, Ohio.
As an adult, Charlie attempted to have the heart, and live the life, of a disciple of Jesus. He also felt a significant connection to St. Francis of Assisi and shared his passion for being a good steward of all God's creation while attempting to live a simple life. Throughout his life, Charlie was gifted by God with an extensive network of friends and students who enriched his life with innumerable experiences and wonderful memories.
The family will greet friends during calling hours on Monday from 4-7pm at the Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West in Mansfield. We will be observing social distancing and facial coverings are required. Only a certain number of guests will be permitted in at a time for everyone's protection, so please be patient and you may experience a wait time. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, Mansfield, with Father Dave Nuss and Rev. Gregory Hite presiding. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
As an educator throughout his life, Charlie and the family respectfully ask that in lieu of flowers, etc. memorial contributions for his three beloved children's education needs be made to the GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vsrfk-charlies-angels www.herlihy-chambers.com