Charles J. Costin, Jr.
Elyria - Charles "Chuck" Costin, 80, Elyria, OH went home to be with his Lord at University Hospital Cleveland, Ohio after a short illness. He was born March 20, 1940 in Mansfield, Ohio to Helen Wolford Costin and Charles J. Costin, Sr.
Chuck graduated from Butler High School in 1958 and Ashland University in 1962 with a B.S. in Education. He later received his MA Degree from that same university. He was a biology teacher with Elyria City Schools for 30 years. Charles was recognized for his work for the passage of Elyria City School levies as well as working for Partners in Education which he loved dearly. At one time he served as president of the Elyria Education Association.
Mr. Costin was a member of Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation. He was a life member of the Ohio Education Association. For 44 years Chuck was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Elyria, Ohio. While there he was a Sound Technician for 20 years, a Sunday School Teacher, and a member of various committees.
Mr. Costin is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Wiggins Costin, son David Costin of Lorain, special granddaughter Peyton Sierra Costin, daughter-in-law Melissa Costin, and step-mother Lorna Woodruff Costin of Elyria. He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Larry, and step-mother Helen Cook Costin of Mansfield.
He enjoyed traveling, attending Southern Gospel Music Concerts, crossword puzzles, and fishing.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Contributions in Chuck's memory may be forwarded to Community United Methodist Church, 680 Abbe Rd N, Elyria, OH 44035. www.BuschCares.com
