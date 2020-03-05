|
Charles Kenneth Otcasek
MANSFIELD - Charles Kenneth Otcasek, died March 3, 2020 at the age of 88.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Mansfield in 1983.
He graduated from St. Ignatius High School and served 4 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He retired from General Motors in 1988 after a 38 year career.
Although Charles and his wife Jean traveled and remodeled their home, his love was aviation. He built many parts and wings and his own Volmer V22 which he flew for many years.
Charles is survived by his wife Jean, 8 children, and many grandchildren and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 am - 11 am at Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Avenue, Lexington, Ohio 44904, where funeral mass will begin at 11 am. Fr. Matthew Frisbee will officiate. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 2 Smith Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44905.
Online condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020