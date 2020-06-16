Charles L. "Chuck" Feldner
Mansfield - Charles L. "Chuck" Feldner, age 81, of Mansfield, died late Monday evening, June 15, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
Chuck was born on July 11, 1938 in Coal Ridge, Ohio to the late Perley and Emma (Bryan) Feldner. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and was a veteran of the United States Army from 1957-1961 being stationed primarily in Germany. Chuck worked in Ohio for Firestone at the Shelby Depot. Work then took Chuck and his family to Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1987, where he worked at Viking Freight and Hilldrup Moving & Storage. In all his jobs, Chuck worked primarily as a warehouse supervisor. Chuck and his family lived for 32 years in South Carolina before returning to Ohio in October of 2019.
Chuck loved to golf and play pool with his friends. He enjoyed watching any and all sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Chuck was a family man and was always so proud of his children and grandchildren and following them in their activities.
On September 10, 1971 Chuck married Ann (Williams) Feldner and she survives. Also surviving are his children: Michelle (Dr. Bo) Chopko of Lexington and Camille (Travis) Knight of Duncan, SC; grandchildren: Breanna Stets, Maggie Stets, Paige Knight, and Jordan Knight, brother: Ted (Sharon) Feldner of Canton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents: Perley and Emma Feldner; siblings: Betty Jackson, Donna Lawrence, Joy Howard, Marlene Lyons, Bob Feldner, Dick Feldner, Earl Feldner, Skip Feldner, Jim Feldner, and two infant siblings: Roland Feldner and Herbert Lee Feldner.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby from 5 pm until time of the funeral service at 7 pm. Chaplain, and dear friend, Jim Ramey will officiate. Memorials may be made to OhioHealth Home Health & Hospice and left in care of the funeral home.
Appropriate ways to express sympathy may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Chuck's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Mansfield - Charles L. "Chuck" Feldner, age 81, of Mansfield, died late Monday evening, June 15, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
Chuck was born on July 11, 1938 in Coal Ridge, Ohio to the late Perley and Emma (Bryan) Feldner. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and was a veteran of the United States Army from 1957-1961 being stationed primarily in Germany. Chuck worked in Ohio for Firestone at the Shelby Depot. Work then took Chuck and his family to Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1987, where he worked at Viking Freight and Hilldrup Moving & Storage. In all his jobs, Chuck worked primarily as a warehouse supervisor. Chuck and his family lived for 32 years in South Carolina before returning to Ohio in October of 2019.
Chuck loved to golf and play pool with his friends. He enjoyed watching any and all sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Chuck was a family man and was always so proud of his children and grandchildren and following them in their activities.
On September 10, 1971 Chuck married Ann (Williams) Feldner and she survives. Also surviving are his children: Michelle (Dr. Bo) Chopko of Lexington and Camille (Travis) Knight of Duncan, SC; grandchildren: Breanna Stets, Maggie Stets, Paige Knight, and Jordan Knight, brother: Ted (Sharon) Feldner of Canton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents: Perley and Emma Feldner; siblings: Betty Jackson, Donna Lawrence, Joy Howard, Marlene Lyons, Bob Feldner, Dick Feldner, Earl Feldner, Skip Feldner, Jim Feldner, and two infant siblings: Roland Feldner and Herbert Lee Feldner.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby from 5 pm until time of the funeral service at 7 pm. Chaplain, and dear friend, Jim Ramey will officiate. Memorials may be made to OhioHealth Home Health & Hospice and left in care of the funeral home.
Appropriate ways to express sympathy may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Chuck's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.