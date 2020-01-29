|
Charles "Chuck" Leo Gilbert
Ontario - Charles "Chuck" Leo Gilbert, 83, of Ontario, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020. Chuck was born on July 3, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Leo O'Dell and Martha Ann (Pfister) Gilbert.
Honest, ethical and hard working are great words that many used to describe Chuck. He attended Springfield Township Schools, and was a member for more than 60 years with International Union of Operating Engineers. Chuck was very proud that he was a volunteer firefighter with Springfield Township when he was younger. A homebody of sorts, Chuck greatly enjoyed being at home. He was especially proud of his grandchildren. He loved being outdoors working in the dirt, running his bulldozer to build lakes and ponds in this area. He loved his antique tractors, International Harvester, Massey Harris, and John Deere, that he used in tractor pulls. In his early years, he took several trips to Ontario, Canada for fishing adventures. Chuck enjoyed woodworking with black walnut in his early years as well. Chuck was a member of ROMEO, Retired Old Men Eating Out, and enjoyed socializing with his friends that were fellow members of this club. Chuck was a member of the Buckeye Iron Will Club.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Alice (LaBarre) Gilbert; his daughter, Judith Ann Gilbert of Sunbury; his son, Steve (Darla) Gilbert of Ontario; his grandchildren, Falyn Gilbert, Kylie (Josh) Thompson; and Scott (Ali) Gilbert; his great-grandchild, Paisley Gilbert; his sister, Marian Henry; and two nieces and a nephew. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers-in-law, Robert Henry and Darrell LaBarre.
Special thank you to Ontario Lex-Springmill McDonald's Breakfast Buddies, and Springfield Township Fire Department for assisting over the last six months.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 am. Chuck will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army or Springfield Township Fire Department.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020