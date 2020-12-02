Charles Lester Williams
Tallahassee, FL - Charles Lester Williams, 93, of Tallahassee ,Florida, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Born May 23, 1927 in Elizabeth, West Virginia, he was the fifth of nine children born to Lester and Ona Gay (Madson) Williams.
When he was 11, his family moved to Mansfield, Ohio. In 1948, he married Bonnie Jean Shreffler. They bought a farm in Lucas and he spent the next 13 years farming and working at Tappan Stove Company and Mansfield Tire and Rubber. He was also an active member of Caesarea Church. In 1965, he decided he was tired of shoveling snow, and he moved his family to Lake Worth, Florida. He was a successful insurance salesman with Western and Southern Life Insurance until he retired in 1989. After his wife, Jean, passed away, he met and married Lois Newcomer. They enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing dominoes, and caring for their dog, Tinkerbelle. He also took great pride in doing 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet McLaughlin, of Tallahassee, Florida; his son, Steve Williams, of Tallahassee, Florida; seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; his brothers, Hansford Williams of Sarasota, Florida, and Curtis Williams of California; and a sister, Alda (Earl) Parvin of West Virginia. He is also survived by Lois's children, who he loved like family; Pam (Jeff) Walker, Sherri (Rick) Snavely, and Jim ( Lorie) Newcomer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Jean Shreffler Williams; his second wife of 20 years, Lois Newcomer Williams; a son, Robert Charles Williams; an infant daughter; and five brothers, Glenn, Willis, Dallas, Allen, and Gerald Williams.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ashland Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jim Newcomer.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
