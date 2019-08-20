|
Charles Milton Stallard
Mansfield - Charles Milton Stallard, son of Clinton & Avis Stallard was born on Dec 27, 1957 in Mansfield.
Chuck worked at the San-Dar Smorgasbord, Possum Run Greenhouse, and Therm-O-Disc, graduating from Clear Fork and attending Mt. Union College. As a youngster, he enjoyed walking the land, exploring rivers & creeks, calculating input & output of bodies of water, often accompanied by friends, family, and a willing dog.
Having an interest in mountains, rivers, populations, sports, past history & current events, asking for a world almanac for many birthdays was all that he wanted. Having a passion for playing basketball, Chuck used every opportunity to practice and engage in games and was honorable mention for all-Ohio.
As a juvenile diabetic, life began to throw at him many challenges. Receiving a kidney/pancreas transplant in 2002, he gained more time to defy the odds. An uphill battle all the way, he relied on his faith in the Lord Jesus for strength. Chuck's love of reading & studying the Bible often found him talking with others about the scriptures. He was close to many of his 1976 classmates, enjoying their conversations and company among several other friends that were staples in his life.
Chuck's "final graduation" was on August 16, 2019 in Newark when he went home at last to be with Jesus.
He is survived by siblings: David (Cindy) Stallard, Cheryl Haynes, Steve (Becky) Stallard, Edgar Stallard, and Virginia Haynes; half-brother Jerry Allen, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by half-brother Dennis Adkins and brothers-in-law Don Haynes and Rick Haynes.
A memorial gathering will be held by his family 1-3 pm September 29, 2019 in Palm Park in Bellville. All are welcome to attend and remember Chuck's life. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Chuck's family and encourage you to share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019