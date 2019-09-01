Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles "Carl" Olson


1946 - 2019
Charles "Carl" Olson Obituary
Charles "Carl" Olson

Mansfield - Charles "Carl" Olson, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in his sleep. He was 72 years old. Charles was born November 22, 1946, in Mansfield, Ohio to Charles Glen and Wilma Lorraine (Merritt) Olson.

He graduated with academic honors from Crestview High School in 1964. Carl was a loving father who always put his children first. He was an avid sports fan, passionately following all Cleveland teams, the Cincinnati Reds, and The OH-IO State Buckeyes. He enjoyed reminiscing on his "glory days" in sports and academic achievements. Carl enjoyed vacationing, crossword puzzles and NASCAR.

Carl worked in the heating and air conditioning industry for several years before leaving to join the Plumber/Pipefitters union. He retired from Local #189 in Columbus, Ohio, after many years of service.

He is survived by his children, Lisa (Walter) Downey, Carl Olson, Eric (Karen) Olson and Charlie Olson; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and three children, Carla L., Holly D. and Derek C. Olson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Pond officiating. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park, Lexington, Ohio, following the funeral service.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
